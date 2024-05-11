Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.39 and last traded at $2.29. Approximately 41,683 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 90,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.
Digital Brands Group Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.27.
Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Digital Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 1,932.41% and a negative net margin of 65.54%. The business had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Brands Group
About Digital Brands Group
Digital Brands Group, Inc engages in the provision of apparel products under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. It operates through DSTLD, Bailey, H&J, Stateside, and Sundry segments. The company designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, such as tops, sweaters, dresses, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, rompers, suiting, sportswear, shirts, jackets, pants, shorts, polos, T-shirts, skirts, athleisure bottoms, denims, and other accessory products, as well as suiting for men.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Digital Brands Group
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Digital Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.