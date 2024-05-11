Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) Trading Up 0.7%

Posted by on May 11th, 2024

Shares of Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGIGet Free Report) rose 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.39 and last traded at $2.29. Approximately 41,683 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 90,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

Digital Brands Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.27.

Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGIGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Digital Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 1,932.41% and a negative net margin of 65.54%. The business had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Brands Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Digital Brands Group stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGIFree Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 6.29% of Digital Brands Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digital Brands Group

Digital Brands Group, Inc engages in the provision of apparel products under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. It operates through DSTLD, Bailey, H&J, Stateside, and Sundry segments. The company designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, such as tops, sweaters, dresses, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, rompers, suiting, sportswear, shirts, jackets, pants, shorts, polos, T-shirts, skirts, athleisure bottoms, denims, and other accessory products, as well as suiting for men.

Featured Stories

