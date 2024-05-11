DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DBRG stock opened at $14.96 on Friday. DigitalBridge Group has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.95.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. DigitalBridge Group had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $350.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.41 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalBridge Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. CWM LLC grew its position in DigitalBridge Group by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.