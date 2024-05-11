Dine Brands Global, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:DIN)

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $1.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.71. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dine Brands Global’s current full-year earnings is $6.46 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.31 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.83 EPS.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.26). Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $206.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

Dine Brands Global stock opened at $43.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.11. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $41.76 and a 1-year high of $69.05. The company has a market cap of $676.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 32.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 6.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,223,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,483,000 after buying an additional 77,917 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,724,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 236,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,749,000 after acquiring an additional 70,342 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter worth $2,580,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,513,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

