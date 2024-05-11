Dine Brands Global, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $1.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.71. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dine Brands Global’s current full-year earnings is $6.46 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.31 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.83 EPS.
Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.26). Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $206.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.
View Our Latest Analysis on DIN
Dine Brands Global Price Performance
Dine Brands Global stock opened at $43.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.11. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $41.76 and a 1-year high of $69.05. The company has a market cap of $676.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.68.
Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 32.74%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dine Brands Global
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 6.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,223,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,483,000 after buying an additional 77,917 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,724,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 236,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,749,000 after acquiring an additional 70,342 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter worth $2,580,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,513,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.
About Dine Brands Global
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dine Brands Global
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.