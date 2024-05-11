Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

Shares of DLB opened at $82.70 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories has a 1 year low of $75.87 and a 1 year high of $91.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.76 and a 200-day moving average of $83.29. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,444 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 0.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,918 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

