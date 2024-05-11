DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share (NASDAQ:DDI)

Get DoubleDown Interactive alerts:

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a report released on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush analyst N. Mckay now forecasts that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.49. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.75 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for DoubleDown Interactive’s current full-year earnings is $2.04 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

DDI opened at $12.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average of $9.95. DoubleDown Interactive has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $15.96.

DoubleDown Interactive ( NASDAQ:DDI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. DoubleDown Interactive had a net margin of 32.51% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $83.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.42 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at $514,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 4,141,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,441,000 after buying an additional 96,740 shares during the last quarter.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips.

