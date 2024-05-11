DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Cut to “Sector Weight” at KeyCorp

KeyCorp lowered shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DoubleVerify’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DV. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on DoubleVerify from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.05.

DV stock opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. DoubleVerify has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.11.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 7.29%. DoubleVerify’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DoubleVerify will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $27,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $175,939.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $27,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,340.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,070,904. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,727,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,974,000 after acquiring an additional 216,370 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in DoubleVerify by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,283,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,343,000 after purchasing an additional 301,011 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in DoubleVerify by 813.2% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,017,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,255,000 after buying an additional 3,577,575 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,830,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,076,000 after buying an additional 1,082,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,581,000 after acquiring an additional 851,346 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

