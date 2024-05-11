DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) PT Lowered to $34.00 at Robert W. Baird

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price target on DoubleVerify from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet raised shares of DoubleVerify from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie upgraded DoubleVerify from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DV opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. DoubleVerify has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.16 and a 200 day moving average of $34.07.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that DoubleVerify will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 50,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $1,706,463.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,572.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 50,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $1,706,463.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,572.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $27,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,340.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,070,904 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleVerify

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 75,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in DoubleVerify by 15.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in DoubleVerify by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in DoubleVerify by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 56,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.