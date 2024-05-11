Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock (NASDAQ:RILYM) Shares Up 0.1%

Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock (NASDAQ:RILYM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.25 and last traded at $24.25. 12,275 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 48,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.23.

Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock Trading Up 0.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.10 and its 200-day moving average is $22.08.

Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3984 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th.

Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Valuation and Appraisal; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands.

