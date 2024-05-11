DURECT (DRRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.09. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 316.78% and a negative net margin of 323.16%. The business had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 million. On average, analysts expect DURECT to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DRRX opened at $1.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.96. DURECT has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $7.46.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DRRX. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of DURECT in a report on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DURECT in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DURECT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator program. The company's lead product larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

