E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on E.W. Scripps from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

E.W. Scripps Trading Down 22.0 %

NASDAQ:SSP opened at $3.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.94. E.W. Scripps has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $11.02. The firm has a market cap of $305.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.90.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $615.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.00 million. E.W. Scripps had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 41.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that E.W. Scripps will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On E.W. Scripps

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSP. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 86,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 40,710 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps during the third quarter worth about $172,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 54,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. 67.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local television stations, national news, and entertainment networks in the United States. It operates through Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, sports, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations; runs network, syndicated, and original programming, and local sporting events; and provides core and political advertising services.

