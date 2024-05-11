Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Eagle Materials worth $14,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth $1,085,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 89,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,071,000 after buying an additional 10,514 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth $1,988,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:EXP opened at $268.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.35. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.03 and a 12-month high of $272.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Materials

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $738,381.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,479,841.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stephens lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.50.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

