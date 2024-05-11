EFG International (OTCMKTS:EFGXY) Stock Price Up 19.4%

EFG International AG (OTCMKTS:EFGXY – Get Free Report) was up 19.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$13.05 and last traded at C$13.05. Approximately 101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at C$10.93.

Get EFG International alerts:

EFG International Trading Up 19.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.94.

EFG International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.5726 per share. This is a positive change from EFG International’s previous dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 26th. EFG International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.91%.

About EFG International

EFG International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, wealth management, and asset management services. The company offers investment solutions, including discretionary mandates, structured products, and trading services; wealth planning and trust services; credit and financing services, such as Islamic, property, and investment financing; and eBanking services, including mobile banking and security services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EFG International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EFG International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.