Elena Gomez Sells 12,500 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) CFO Elena Gomez sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $329,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,670,502.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Elena Gomez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Elena Gomez sold 15,063 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $352,474.20.

Toast Stock Performance

NYSE TOST opened at $26.84 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $27.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.86 and its 200 day moving average is $19.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Toast had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TOST. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Toast from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Institutional Trading of Toast

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Toast in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Toast in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Toast by 8,181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

