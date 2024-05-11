Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WIRE. CJS Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Friday, April 19th. DA Davidson cut Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Shares of WIRE stock opened at $280.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $260.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.36. Encore Wire has a 12 month low of $150.51 and a 12 month high of $295.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $632.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.64 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 17.77%. Encore Wire’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Encore Wire will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WIRE. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Encore Wire by 14.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,842 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 23.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 2,775.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 64,696 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,804,000 after buying an additional 62,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 10,404 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

