Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Capital analyst J. Clare now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Enlight Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Enlight Renewable Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Enlight Renewable Energy had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Enlight Renewable Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Shares of ENLT opened at $18.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.95. Enlight Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $20.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy by 9.0% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,120,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,226,000. 38.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

