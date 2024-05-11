ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) Short Interest Update

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 288,400 shares, a drop of 73.1% from the April 15th total of 1,072,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 360.5 days.

ENN Energy Price Performance

XNGSF opened at $8.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.14 and its 200-day moving average is $7.58. ENN Energy has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $13.89.

ENN Energy Company Profile

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business.

