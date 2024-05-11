ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Short Interest Down 98.6% in April

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 98.6% from the April 15th total of 167,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ENN Energy Stock Up 4.6 %
Shares of ENN Energy stock opened at $39.12 on Friday. ENN Energy has a one year low of $24.46 and a one year high of $58.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.54.
About ENN Energy
