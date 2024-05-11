ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Short Interest Down 98.6% in April

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 98.6% from the April 15th total of 167,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ENN Energy Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of ENN Energy stock opened at $39.12 on Friday. ENN Energy has a one year low of $24.46 and a one year high of $58.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.54.

About ENN Energy

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructure in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

