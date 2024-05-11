EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 482,651 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 547,904 shares.The stock last traded at $185.82 and had previously closed at $181.93.

The information technology services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $331.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $300.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $317.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.31.

Insider Activity at EPAM Systems

In related news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $2,416,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $2,416,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,050.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,637,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,707,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,820 shares of company stock valued at $5,101,117 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EPAM Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the first quarter worth $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 103.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 151.4% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $266.12 and its 200-day moving average is $272.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.79.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Featured Stories

