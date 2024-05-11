Ether Capital (OTC:DTSRF) Shares Down 3.5%

Ether Capital Co. (OTC:DTSRF – Get Free Report) traded down 3.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as 3.25 and last traded at 3.33. 15,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 21,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.45.

Ether Capital Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 2.96 and a 200 day moving average price of 2.36.

Ether Capital Company Profile

Ether Capital Corporation, a technology company, provides access and exposure to the Ethereum and decentralized (Web 3) technologies and infrastructure to public market investors. It also operates cryptocurrency exchange and technology platform. The company was formerly known as Movit Media Corp. Ether Capital Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

