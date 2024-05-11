ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Minimum Volatility Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:USML) Shares Up 0.8%

ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Minimum Volatility Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:USML – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.36 and last traded at $34.36. 2 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.08.
ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Minimum Volatility Factor TR ETN Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.62 and its 200-day moving average is $31.57.
About ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Minimum Volatility Factor TR ETN
The ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Minimum Volatility Factor TR ETN (USML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to an index of US large- and mid-cap securities selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio, subject to various constraints.
