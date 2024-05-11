ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:MTUL) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:MTUL – Get Free Report) were up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.25 and last traded at $25.25. Approximately 2 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.14.

ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.06.

About ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN

The ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN (MTUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to an index of US large- and mid-cap securities selected and weighted based on momentum. MTUL was launched on Feb 5, 2021 and is issued by ETRACS.

