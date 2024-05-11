EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Trading Up 4.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $13.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. EverCommerce traded as high as $10.19 and last traded at $10.16. 53,096 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 135,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EVCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

In related news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 4,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $36,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,292,061 shares in the company, valued at $11,628,549. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last three months, insiders sold 22,345 shares of company stock valued at $209,568. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in EverCommerce by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,664,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,684,000 after purchasing an additional 30,481 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the first quarter valued at $242,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in EverCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EverCommerce by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 203,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 61,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in EverCommerce during the 4th quarter worth about $391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.87 and a beta of 1.05.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $170.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.11 million. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

