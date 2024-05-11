Evercore ISI Cuts Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $128.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Evercore ISI from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Macquarie upped their target price on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $126.46.

Walt Disney stock opened at $105.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $194.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.27. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,037 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,751,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

