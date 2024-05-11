EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Stock Price Down 8% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) dropped 8% during trading on Friday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $2.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. EVgo traded as low as $1.83 and last traded at $1.83. Approximately 2,158,863 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 2,902,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EVGO. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of EVgo from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of EVgo in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of EVgo in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EVgo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.88.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVGO. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of EVgo by 323.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,724,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,839 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EVgo by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,501,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,114,000 after acquiring an additional 421,704 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in EVgo in the third quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in EVgo by 1,862.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 232,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the third quarter worth $774,000. 17.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.60.
EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $55.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.41 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.
