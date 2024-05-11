EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Stock Price Down 8% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) dropped 8% during trading on Friday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $2.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. EVgo traded as low as $1.83 and last traded at $1.83. Approximately 2,158,863 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 2,902,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

Get EVgo alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EVGO. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of EVgo from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of EVgo in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of EVgo in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EVgo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EVGO

Insider Activity at EVgo

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVgo

In other EVgo news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 34,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $104,151.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other EVgo news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 34,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $104,151.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 19,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $58,089.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,973. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,230 shares of company stock valued at $167,409. Insiders own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVGO. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of EVgo by 323.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,724,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,839 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EVgo by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,501,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,114,000 after acquiring an additional 421,704 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in EVgo in the third quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in EVgo by 1,862.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 232,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the third quarter worth $774,000. 17.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVgo Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.60.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $55.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.41 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVgo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.