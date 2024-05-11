Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $41.00. The stock had previously closed at $26.96, but opened at $26.24. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Evolent Health shares last traded at $24.93, with a volume of 523,776 shares trading hands.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Evolent Health from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Evolent Health from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVH
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolent Health
Evolent Health Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.23.
Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $556.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.87 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Evolent Health
Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Evolent Health
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.