Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $41.00. The stock had previously closed at $26.96, but opened at $26.24. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Evolent Health shares last traded at $24.93, with a volume of 523,776 shares trading hands.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Evolent Health from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Evolent Health from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,425,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 235,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Evolent Health by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,239,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,433,000 after buying an additional 449,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in Evolent Health by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 847,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,085,000 after buying an additional 59,376 shares in the last quarter.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.23.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $556.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.87 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.



Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

