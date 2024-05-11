Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday after TD Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $6.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. Evolv Technologies traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $2.36, with a volume of 14720382 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Evolv Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Evolv Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

In related news, insider Anil Chitkara sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,200,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,000,785. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 171,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Evolv Technologies by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 84.5% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 49.2% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average of $4.29. The stock has a market cap of $367.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.37.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 million. Evolv Technologies had a negative net margin of 132.13% and a negative return on equity of 47.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

