Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF) Shares Up 1%

Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Free Report) shares were up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.49 and last traded at $0.49. Approximately 76,168 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 86,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atb Cap Markets reiterated a “speculative” rating on shares of Exro Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Exro Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Exro Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average of $0.79. The company has a market cap of $83.36 million and a P/E ratio of -2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Exro Technologies had a negative return on equity of 116.35% and a negative net margin of 879.44%. The firm had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exro Technologies Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exro Technologies Company Profile

Exro Technologies Inc focuses on developing generation power-control electronics in Canada. The company offers Exro Coil Driver, which allows the motor to switch between different operational profiles in real-time, as well as have multiple gears for scooters, electric bikes, recreational, light electric cars, motorcycles, fleet vans, electric buses, passenger vehicles, long-haul trucks, and industrial vehicles markets; and Exro Cell Driver, a stationary energy storage system for commercial and industrial energy storage applications.

