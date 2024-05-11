EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:EYPT opened at $12.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $629.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.03 and a 200 day moving average of $19.13. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $30.99.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $14.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.84% and a negative return on equity of 61.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 581,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.03 per share, with a total value of $10,489,222.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,475,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,774,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,396,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,530,000 after buying an additional 362,168 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $699,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $1,792,000. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

