Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Stock Position Cut by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Fabrinet worth $13,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Fabrinet by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 137.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 31,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after buying an additional 18,274 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fabrinet from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Northland Securities raised Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Fabrinet from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $222.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.04. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $90.19 and a 52 week high of $229.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.58.

In related news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 10,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.52, for a total value of $2,055,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,339,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

