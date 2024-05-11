Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.
Farmer Bros. Price Performance
FARM stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.21. Farmer Bros. has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $4.04. The stock has a market cap of $67.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.77.
Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 14.91% and a negative return on equity of 65.75%. The company had revenue of $85.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Farmer Bros. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmer Bros.
Farmer Bros. Company Profile
Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Farmer Bros.
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.