Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

FARM stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.21. Farmer Bros. has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $4.04. The stock has a market cap of $67.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.77.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 14.91% and a negative return on equity of 65.75%. The company had revenue of $85.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Farmer Bros. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FARM. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Farmer Bros. during the third quarter valued at $148,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Farmer Bros. in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 869,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

