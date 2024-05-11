Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) Trading Up 1.7%

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:FATH – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.19 and last traded at $5.19. Approximately 13,754 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 13,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

Get Fathom Digital Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FATH

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Trading Up 1.7 %

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Company Profile

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.50.

(Get Free Report)

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive technologies, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, and catering services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Digital Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom Digital Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.