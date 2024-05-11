Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) Trading Up 1.7%

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:FATH – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.19 and last traded at $5.19. Approximately 13,754 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 13,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.
Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive technologies, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, and catering services.
