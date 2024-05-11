FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share

Get FibroGen alerts:

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Free Report) – William Blair raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FibroGen in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.30). William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for FibroGen’s current full-year earnings is ($1.09) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for FibroGen’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $27.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.00 million.

FibroGen Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FibroGen

NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $1.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.25. FibroGen has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $19.47.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FGEN. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in FibroGen by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 27,275 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 1.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 34,937 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in FibroGen in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in FibroGen by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 112,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 50,073 shares in the last quarter. 72.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thane Wettig acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 470,178 shares in the company, valued at $898,039.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

