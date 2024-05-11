Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $19.31, but opened at $18.25. Fidelis Insurance shares last traded at $18.08, with a volume of 181,413 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $520.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.88 million. Fidelis Insurance had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 59.30%.

Fidelis Insurance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Fidelis Insurance’s payout ratio is 2.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on FIHL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.44.

Institutional Trading of Fidelis Insurance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Fidelis Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Fidelis Insurance during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 2,976.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,393 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the third quarter valued at $113,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelis Insurance Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.97.

About Fidelis Insurance

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

Further Reading

