Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Given Average Recommendation of “N/A” by Analysts

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FSZ shares. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$6.50 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of TSE FSZ opened at C$7.08 on Friday. Fiera Capital has a 52 week low of C$4.32 and a 52 week high of C$8.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.56 million, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$210.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$203.10 million. Fiera Capital had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 19.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiera Capital will post 0.9706704 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.15%. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is 172.00%.

In other Fiera Capital news, Senior Officer John Valentini sold 61,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.88, for a total transaction of C$485,432.64. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

