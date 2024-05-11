FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $5.62, but opened at $5.39. FIGS shares last traded at $5.71, with a volume of 1,268,233 shares changing hands.

Specifically, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 28,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $139,922.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 468,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,774.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FIGS news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 15,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $87,321.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 409,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,613.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 28,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $139,922.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 468,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,774.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,200 shares of company stock valued at $237,349. 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of FIGS from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of FIGS in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer downgraded FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of FIGS from $7.50 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of FIGS from $4.85 to $4.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.30.

FIGS Stock Down 4.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.94. The stock has a market cap of $915.81 million, a PE ratio of 49.00, a PEG ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.41.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $119.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.38 million. FIGS had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FIGS

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of FIGS by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in FIGS during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

