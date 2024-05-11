Financial Analysis: HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) versus EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM)

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) and HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares EPAM Systems and HashiCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EPAM Systems 8.89% 15.53% 12.26% HashiCorp -32.70% -15.58% -11.55%

Risk & Volatility

EPAM Systems has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HashiCorp has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EPAM Systems 1 6 10 0 2.53 HashiCorp 0 10 4 0 2.29

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for EPAM Systems and HashiCorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

EPAM Systems presently has a consensus price target of $292.31, suggesting a potential upside of 59.39%. HashiCorp has a consensus price target of $30.77, suggesting a potential downside of 6.19%. Given EPAM Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe EPAM Systems is more favorable than HashiCorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.6% of EPAM Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of HashiCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of EPAM Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of HashiCorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EPAM Systems and HashiCorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EPAM Systems $4.69 billion 2.27 $417.08 million $7.07 25.94 HashiCorp $583.14 million 11.22 -$190.67 million ($0.98) -33.47

EPAM Systems has higher revenue and earnings than HashiCorp. HashiCorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EPAM Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

EPAM Systems beats HashiCorp on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services. It also provides operation solutions comprising integrated engineering practices and smart automation services. In addition, the company offers business, experience, technology, data, and technical advisory consulting services; and digital and service design solutions, which comprise strategy, design, creative, and program management services, as well as physical product development, such as artificial intelligence, robotics, and virtual reality. The company serves the financial services, travel and consumer, software and hi-tech, business information and media, life sciences and healthcare, and other industries EPAM Systems, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp, Inc. engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up. It also provides security products, such as Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data; and Boundary, that applies an identity-based approach to privileged access management and unifies the controls to a single system. In addition, the company offers Consul, an application-centric networking automation product that enables practitioners to manage application traffic, security teams to secure and restrict access between applications, and operations teams to automate the underlying network infrastructure; Nomad, a scheduler and workload orchestrator, which provides practitioners with a self-service interface to manage the application lifecycle; and Waypoint, an application delivery product that provides a developer-focused workflow for the build, deploy, and release process. Further, it provides HashiCorp Cloud Platform, a fully-managed cloud platform for multiple products to accelerate enterprise cloud migration by addressing resource and skills gaps, improving operational efficiency, and speeding up deployment time for customers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

