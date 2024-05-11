First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $25.94 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,387 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 2.3% of First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $25,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler Companies increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $951.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898 over the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $898.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $876.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $662.62. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.27, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $280.46 and a 1 year high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.34%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

