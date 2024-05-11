Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 352,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,510,000 after acquiring an additional 24,252 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIV stock opened at $74.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.56. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.43 and a 52 week high of $77.46.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

