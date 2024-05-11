Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 62.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,916 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZM. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 101.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 134.7% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

In other news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 1,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $135,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $108,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,036,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 1,931 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $135,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,163 shares of company stock valued at $6,038,858 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZM opened at $61.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.68. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $58.87 and a one year high of $75.90. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38 and a beta of -0.05.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 14.08%. Equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZM shares. BNP Paribas cut Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Zoom Video Communications

About Zoom Video Communications

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.