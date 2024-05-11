Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,220,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,472,043 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 3.1% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Alphabet worth $6,316,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,723,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,010,670,000 after buying an additional 233,472 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,421,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $185,953,000 after purchasing an additional 15,090 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 369,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $168.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.20. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.41 and a fifty-two week high of $174.71.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

In related news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 252,629 shares of company stock worth $37,091,240. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Alphabet from $141.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.60.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

