Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,928.6% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $146,000.

NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $48.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.77. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.03 and a 12 month high of $51.04.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

