Fletcher Building (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) Shares Down 6.8%

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF – Get Free Report) was down 6.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.05. Approximately 750 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.58.

Fletcher Building Company Profile

Fletcher Building Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building products in New Zealand, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Building Products, Distribution, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, and Australia segments. The Building Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes building products used to build homes; and buildings and infrastructure, including insulations, plasterboards, laminate surfaces, and plastic and concrete piping for the commercial and residential markets.

