Fletcher Building (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) Shares Down 6.8%

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF – Get Free Report) was down 6.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.05. Approximately 750 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.
Fletcher Building Stock Down 6.8 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.58.
Fletcher Building Company Profile
Fletcher Building Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building products in New Zealand, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Building Products, Distribution, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, and Australia segments. The Building Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes building products used to build homes; and buildings and infrastructure, including insulations, plasterboards, laminate surfaces, and plastic and concrete piping for the commercial and residential markets.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fletcher Building
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Fletcher Building Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fletcher Building and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.