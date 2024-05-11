Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Fluent Price Performance
FLNT stock opened at $4.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.37. Fluent has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $4.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Fluent had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $72.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.98 million. Analysts anticipate that Fluent will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Fluent
Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.
