Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

FLNT stock opened at $4.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.37. Fluent has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $4.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Fluent had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $72.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.98 million. Analysts anticipate that Fluent will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLNT. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluent by 4.3% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Fluent by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 311,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 23,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Fluent by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 4,958,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 150,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

