flyExclusive (NYSE:FLYX) & Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) Head-To-Head Analysis

flyExclusive (NYSE:FLYX – Get Free Report) and Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares flyExclusive and Blade Air Mobility’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio flyExclusive $315.36 million 0.17 $3.67 million N/A N/A Blade Air Mobility $225.18 million 1.17 -$56.08 million ($0.76) -4.61

flyExclusive has higher revenue and earnings than Blade Air Mobility.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

13.0% of flyExclusive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of Blade Air Mobility shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.1% of flyExclusive shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of Blade Air Mobility shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for flyExclusive and Blade Air Mobility, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score flyExclusive 0 1 0 0 2.00 Blade Air Mobility 0 0 3 0 3.00

flyExclusive currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 66.98%. Blade Air Mobility has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 142.86%. Given Blade Air Mobility’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Blade Air Mobility is more favorable than flyExclusive.

Profitability

This table compares flyExclusive and Blade Air Mobility’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets flyExclusive N/A -6.50% 0.74% Blade Air Mobility -24.90% -13.71% -11.23%

Volatility and Risk

flyExclusive has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blade Air Mobility has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About flyExclusive

flyExclusive, Inc. owns and operates private jets in North America, the Caribbean, Central America, South America, and Europe. The company also offers jet charter services; ownership and leaseback programs for aircraft buyers; and aircraft maintenance, repair, interior, and paint services. In addition, it provides jet cards, and interiors and exterior refurbishment services. The company is headquartered in Kinston, North Carolina. flyExclusive, Inc. is a subsidiary of LGM Enterprises, LLC.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

