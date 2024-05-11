Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share

Get Flywire alerts:

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) – William Blair decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Flywire in a report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.06). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Flywire’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Flywire’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FLYW. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Flywire from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Flywire from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Flywire from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Flywire in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Flywire presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

FLYW opened at $17.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.93 and its 200-day moving average is $23.02. Flywire has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $35.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -195.42, a P/E/G ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.09.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $114.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.81 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. Flywire’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLYW. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Flywire by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 2.7% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Flywire by 2.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Flywire by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Phillip John Riese sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total value of $1,320,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 232,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,097.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Phillip John Riese sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total value of $1,320,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 232,037 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,097.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 4,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $129,129.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 214,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,860,709.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,800 shares of company stock worth $3,743,582. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

