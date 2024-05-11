FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target Raised to $68.00

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of FMC from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on FMC from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut FMC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BNP Paribas lowered FMC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on FMC from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.06.

FMC Price Performance

Shares of FMC opened at $67.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.96. FMC has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $111.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. FMC had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $918.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FMC will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.22 per share, for a total transaction of $127,323.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,211.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in FMC by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FMC by 1.5% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in FMC by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of FMC by 27.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading

