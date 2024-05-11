Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.71 and last traded at $23.11. Approximately 3,671 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 2,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.55.
Formidable ETF Trading Down 1.9 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $27.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.40.
About Formidable ETF
The Formidable ETF (FORH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by actively managing a multi-strategy approach to providing alternative exposure, include tail hedge. FORH was launched on Apr 28, 2021 and is managed by Formidable.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Formidable ETF
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Formidable ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formidable ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.