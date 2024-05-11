Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.71 and last traded at $23.11. Approximately 3,671 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 2,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.55.

Formidable ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.40.

About Formidable ETF

The Formidable ETF (FORH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by actively managing a multi-strategy approach to providing alternative exposure, include tail hedge. FORH was launched on Apr 28, 2021 and is managed by Formidable.

