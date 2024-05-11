Formidable Fortress ETF (NYSEARCA:KONG) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Formidable Fortress ETF (NYSEARCA:KONG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.08 and last traded at $27.08. 1,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 2,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.04.

Formidable Fortress ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.05 and a 200 day moving average of $26.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.40 million, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.56.

About Formidable Fortress ETF

The Formidable Fortress ETF (KONG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by actively selecting a narrow basket of large- and mid-cap stocks from around the world. KONG was launched on Jul 22, 2021 and is managed by Formidable.

