Fury Gold Mines (TSE:FURY) Trading Down 3.6%

Fury Gold Mines Limited (TSE:FURY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.54. Approximately 61,910 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 54,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

Fury Gold Mines Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$78.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.55.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fury Gold Mines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Eau Claire property located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut. The company was formerly known as Auryn Resources Inc and changed its name to Fury Gold Mines Limited in October 2020.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fury Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fury Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.