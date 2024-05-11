GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Position Lifted by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.06% of GameStop worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in GameStop by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 9,210 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,331,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,342,000 after purchasing an additional 100,084 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 336,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in GameStop by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 185,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at GameStop

In related news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $50,840.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 64,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,615.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other GameStop news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $50,840.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 64,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,615.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Cheng acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,287.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,421 shares of company stock worth $288,153 over the last ninety days. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.60 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

GameStop Trading Down 3.0 %

GameStop stock opened at $17.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.08. GameStop Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $27.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 873.94 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). GameStop had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

GameStop Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

